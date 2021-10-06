Google confirms to host Pixel 6 launch event next week

After months of speculations, Google finally confirmed to host the Pixel hardware event next week.

Search engine giant is slated to kick off the Pixel Launch programme at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on October 19. Due to the Covid-19 safety protocol, it is an online-only event and will be streamed live on its official website.

Google Pixel Launch event: What to expect

There is no prize for guessing as Google has confirmed that the star of the event will be Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

It has also revealed that they will be powered company's proprietary Tensor silicon

The chipset will ensure the processing of Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the device. This means versatile apps such as Translate, Photos, Search, Assistant, and Gmail will work flawlessly on multiple ranges of devices without the need for an internet connection.

The company says Tensor will enable Pixel 6 series phones to take the best possible photos in any light condition.

As far as other features are concerned, Pixel 6 (code-named Oriel) is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,614mAh battery with fast charger support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it is expected to come dual camera module on the back-- main 50MP (Wide) with 12MP (Ultra-wide) sensors. On the front, it will house an 8MP snapper.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to feature a 6.71-inch Plastic OLED display, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It will boast a triple-camera module-- 50MP (Wide) primary sensor with 48MP (Telephoto lens) and 12MP (Ultra-wide) sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it will house a 12MP snapper.

The new Pixel 6 series is said to get at around five years of Android OS support, two years more than current Pixel phones.

