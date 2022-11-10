Google patches 10 security vulnerbilities in Chrome

Google patches 10 security vulnerbilities in Chrome, rewards cyber researchers

Google has rewarded the cyber security researchers for their work on detecting bugs in Chrome with cash prizes ranging between $21,000 and $7,000

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:26 ist

Search engine giant Google has released the security patch to its popular browser Chrome for PCs.

The company hasn't revealed the specific details of 10 vulnerabilities detected on Chrome, but they are deemed to be serious that can possibly allow bad actors to hack and take control of targeted systems.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed," Google noted.

As the roll-out process is staged in phases, it will take some time for the update to reach all PCs around the world. 

Computer users are advised to update the Chrome browser to the latest versions--v107.0.5304.110 for Mac and Linux and 107.0.5304.106/.107 for Windows.

Also, Google has rewarded the cyber security researchers for their work on detecting bugs in Chrome with cash prizes ranging between $21,000 and $7,000.

Cyber expert who goes by the moniker gzobqq@ received $21,000, Peter Nemeth received $7,000. Other unnamed researchers too received up to $7,000.

