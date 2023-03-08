Google to host I/O 2023 developers conclave in May

Google is expected to showcase new AI-powered generative chatbots along with Pixel 7a series phone

Google I/O 2023 teaser. Credit: Google

Like previous years, search engine giant Google has announced to host the annual I/O 2023 in May.

Alphabet Inc (& Google) CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to confirm that Google I/O 2023 edition will kick off on May 10 at the company's Mountain View HQ's backyard Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Only select media and registered software developers will be able to attend the event in person. The rest of the world can watch the event online live on Google's official I/O webpage and YouTube channel.

Google I/O 2023: Here's what to expect at the developers' conclave
There is no prize for guessing as Google will shed light on key features of Android 14, the new Wear OS along with big upgrades coming to several of its services such as Maps, Lens, Google Assistant, and other productive apps.

But, the star of the show will most likely be Google's new Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard. Though it failed to make a good first impression compared to Microsoft's ChatGPT-integrated Bing, Google Bard is expected to deliver better and more accurate results.

Not just Bard, Google is expected to showcase 20 plus similar generative AI models such as 'Shopping Try-on' for YouTube (to help users try on new clothes), Maya: (3D image generator), a video summarization tool, a Pixel exclusive wallpaper generator, AI tool for enterprise customers to developer their own ChatGPT-like bot, Colab + Android Studio (to help software programmers to detect and fix bugs) and more.

Also, there are speculations that Google may introduce a mid-range phone Pixel 7a. Its predecessor too was unveiled at the same event last year.

Must read | Google sheds light on new AI-based model with support for 1,000 languages

The rumoured Pixel 7a is expected to feature a 6.1-inch full HD+ (1080x2,400p) display with 90Hz refresh rate.


Google Pixel 6a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Also, it will come with Android 13 OS and will be powered by Tensor G2 chipset, the same as the one found in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. And, it is said to house a dual-camera system-- main 50MP (Samsung GN1) + 64MP (Sony IMX787) with LED flash on the back, a Sony IMX712 wide camera sensor on the front. It is expected to deliver a full-day battery life.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience

