<p>Belagavi: A student pursuing postgraduate course at Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences ended life in her hostel room by consuming poisonous substance on Monday evening.</p><p>She has been identified as Dr Priya (27), a resident of Bengaluru. </p><p>BIMS Director Dr Ashokkumar Shetty said Priya was a native of Bengaluru psychiatry postgraduate student and was on duty in the District Hospital until evening and took the extreme step after returning to her room. </p>.Engineering student in Greater Noida hangs self in hostel room; suicide note found.<p>She was under depression due to some ailments she had been suffering. Earlier too she had slit her wrist in Bengaluru in an attempt to end life and had availed treatment. </p><p>APMC police is investigating the case. </p>