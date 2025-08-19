Menu
Medical student pursuing post-graduate course in Belagavi dies by suicide

The deceased was a native of Bengaluru and a psychiatry postgraduate student and was on duty at the district hospital.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 14:12 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 14:12 IST
