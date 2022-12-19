Google offers end-to-end encryption in Gmail on web

Communication between two individuals, be it in a corporate workspace or in private, is very personal and it has to remain that way in any form in all forms including messaging and video/audio calling.

Most messenger apps such as WhatsApp, Apple Messages app, and Signal offer fully end-to-end encrypted, which makes it almost impossible for cyber criminals, state-run espionage agencies, and even the company that offers communication services can't access any information.

Now, for the first time, Google has begun to test end-to-end encryption for Gmail workspace for corporate and educational institution clients.

It has introduced an encryption option with Gmail and the receiver will see the message with a tag revealing the mail he/she received is fully encrypted.

However, Google noted that for this encryption to work, the company administrator has to turn on CSE (Client-Side Encryption) and valid certificates.

This is a welcome move, as this will ensure full protection of trade secrets and sensitive messages exchanged within the organisation. Hopefully, it is introduced to the personal accounts of Gmail users.

Currently, Google offers data encryption in Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Calendar.

Google Workspace corporate clients can apply for testing the beta version of the CSE feature till January 20, 2023.

