I/O 2023: Here’s what to expect at Google event

Usually, technology companies prefer to host developers' conferences to announce things just related to software and apps. But, Google, to make things more exciting not just for developers but also for common consumer patrons.

This year at the annual I/O event at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on May 10, Google has some fascinating devices to showcase to the world. The company will be streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel.

Here’s what to expect at Google I/O 2023 programme:

Pixel 7a:

It is said to come with a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display, support for a 90Hz refresh rate and face unlock feature via the front camera.

Under the hood, it is said to come packed with Tensor G2, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage (non-expandable), and a 4,400mAh battery with 20W wired charging speed and 5W wireless charging capability.

It will feature a dual-camera module-- 64MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an ultra-wide 12MP sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it will also come with a 10.8MP wide camera sensor on the front.

And, it will run Android 13 and will get Android OS updates for three years(2026) and five years of security software support up to 2028.

Pixel Fold:

It is said to come with a 5.8-inch cover display on the front. Inside, it will have a wider 7.8-inch screen. The phone will come with IPX8 water-and-dust certification, which is necessary to ensure the device can survive accidental water splashes. Since this foldable phone will feature a lot of open spaces and crevices between the hinge that holds two panels together.

Pixel Fold will be powered by Tensor G2 silicon seen on current premium phones-- Pixel 7 and 7 Pro series. And, will run Android 13 out-of-the-box and will most likely get a minimum of three years of Android updates and five years of software security support.

It may come with a triple camera module on the back-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX787) + 10MP (with Samsung S5K3J1 sensor) telephoto lens + ultra-wide 12MP (with IMX386) with LED flash. And, on the front, it may feature 9.5MP on the cover display. And, inside, there will be 8MP (with Sony IMX355).

Google is expected to offer Pixel Fold in two storage -- 256GB ( with 12GB RAM) and 512GB (with 12GB RAM)--with prices starting at around $1,700 (1,39,588).



Google I/O 2023 event logo



Pixel Tablet

It is said to sport a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a 2,560 x 1,600p resolution, 6:10 aspect ratio, support up to 500-nits peak brightness, and the display will support USI 2.0 sensitive stylus.

Inside, it will come with Google Tensor G2 silicon, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, two 8MP wide cameras, one each on the front and the back with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view (FoV), and a 1.12 μm pixel size) with LED flash (only on the rear side), and a massive 27Wh battery, which can let tablet stream videos for 12 hours. Pixel Tablet prices are expected to start around Rs 48,569.

Google is also expected to show a sneak peek at Pixel 8 and 8 Pro coming later this year around October 2023.

Software and apps

Google will reveal the features of the upcoming Android 14 along with upgrades coming to Google Maps, Google Assistant, Gmail and other core apps we find in all Android phones.

Also, Google is expected to bring a dedicated Bard generative Artificial Intelligence assistant Bard in the form of an app or widget. Initially, it will be exclusive to Pixel phones, but later like Google Assistant, will be released to all compatible Android phones in the near future.

Besides Bard, Google is expected to showcase more than similar generative AI language and multimedia models such as 'Shopping Try-on' for YouTube (to help users try on new clothes), Maya: (3D image generator), a video summarization tool, a Pixel exclusive wallpaper generator, AI tool for enterprise customers to developer their own ChatGPT-like bot, Colab + Android Studio (to help software programmers to detect and fix bugs) and more.

