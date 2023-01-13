ICAT to invest in cybersecurity as vehicles get smarter: Report

The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), which is entrusted with the responsibility of certifying vehicles for their safety and compliance with local laws, is planning to invest in developing the expertise for cybersecurity, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The aim is to shield new-generation cars from remote hacking as they offer internet connectivity.
"There are more and more electronics getting into a car, with more than 30 ECUs (electronic control unit) in a car. And what is typically happening is that just like you get updates on the phone, you've started to get updates for the ECUs in the car. This is done over the internet. This creates a vulnerability," ICAT Director Saurabh Dalela was quoted as saying in the report.
While the ICAI is looking to invest in cybersecurity to make it more safe, automakers too are doing their bit to secure vehicles from such threats.
"It's a real threat. Cybersecurity is a very integral part of our vehicle development going ahead, and we are working on it," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited's MD Shailesh Chandra told the publication.
ICAI also plans to have one more campus in addition to the ones it has in Manesar. The new campus would have capabilities in fields such as autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, connected vehicles, advanced electric vehicles, hydrogen technology, and automotive software solutions and services.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins
Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC
FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine