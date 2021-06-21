International Yoga Day 2021: All you need to know about the mYoga app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the mYoga application on the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day in a bid to broaden the Indian discipline’s reach across the globe.

The prime minister said during a Yoga Day programme that the ancient Indian practice remained a “ray of hope” and a source of strength in the gloominess of the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that doctors and frontline workers had told him that they had adopted yoga as a “protective shield" during the ongoing crisis.

Modi also conveyed his hope that the mYoga app would encourage the spread of yoga all over the world and add to the motto of 'One World, One Health', calling it a prime example of the amalgamation of modern technology and ancient science.

Here is everything there is to know about the mYoga app:

Where can you find the mYoga app?

The mYoga app is currently available for download in the Google app store and is accessible all around the world.

Who built the app?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH) collaborated to build the app.

How was the app built?

The WHO has said that the app was designed through the review of scientific literature and extensive consultation with international experts. However, the app also mentions that the WHO makes no claims as to the app’s health benefits.

Who is the app meant for?

The app is specifically built for people between the ages of 12 and 65 for use as a daily yoga companion.

What kind of yoga content is available on the app?

The app currently includes several videos grouped under learning modules and practice sessions, subdivided by durations of 10 minutes, 20 minutes and 45 minutes, depending on the user’s choice.

Things to be careful about while using the app

The app mentions that pregnant women, those over the age of 65, people with existing injuries or health issues and people who develop symptoms after using the app should consult a health professional before using the app.