iQOO Z6 Lite 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker iQOO on Monday (September 12) launched the company's new mid-range phone Z6 Lite 5G series in India.

The new iQOO Z6 Lite 5G sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408x1080p) display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset. It is the world's first phone to feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The latter promises to enhance the mobile to offer impressive performance and multi-day battery life. It can deliver up to 15% improved CPU and up to 10% enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation, allowing users to multitask smoothly on the device. In combination with the Multi-Frame Noise Reduction feature and dedicated ISP(Image Signal Processor), the device's camera will be able to capture crisp, detailed photos in various lighting conditions.

And, also Qualcomm’s latest budget chipset comes with Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support super-fast 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds, and FastConnect 6200 for premium 2x2 Wi-Fi and supports the latest wireless Bluetooth technology.

As far as the camera is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- the main 50MP sensor with a 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.



iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. Credit: iQOO India



The new phone comes in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. For a limited time, they will be available for as low as Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The company is offering the device in two colours- mystic night and stellar green-- from September 14 onwards on Amazon.

And, it should be noted that iQOO will not be offering a charger with a retail package. But, it will be offering the charger at subsidised rate of Rs 399, which is said to be 67 per cent less than the MRP.

