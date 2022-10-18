Meta promotes Whatsapp with anti-iMessage ad campaign

Meta promotes Whatsapp end-to-end encryption, takes shot at Apple's iMessage

The campaign criticizes Apple for providing end-to-end encryption only for iMessage and not regular SMS communication

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Oct 18 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 12:48 ist
Meta's ad campaign promoting private messaging on Whatsapp. Credit: Instagram/@ zuck

Meta has launched a new advertisement campaign to target Apple's iMessage platform. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, revealed the campaign in which Apple is criticised for only providing end-to-end encryption for iMessage and not for regular SMS communication.

Zuckerberg published a photo of the new advertisement playing at Penn Station in New York in an Instagram post.

The advertisement says: "Protect your personal messages across devices with end-to-end encryption. Always message privately."

Read | How India's new Telecom Bill will affect WhatsApp

One green and one blue letter bubble, patterned like Apple's Messages app, are displayed in the advertisement. The phrase "private bubble" appears in a third bubble, indicating that WhatsApp is a private platform.

"WhatsApp is more private and secure than iMessage, with end-to-end encryption that works across both iPhones and Android, including group chats," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

"With WhatsApp you can also set all new chats to disappear with the tap of a button. And last year we introduced end-to-end encrypted backups too. All of which iMessage still doesn't have," he added.

Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp released the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups, for some beta testers. According to a report, the feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it is limited to a certain undefined number of beta testers.

WhatsApp
Meta
Apple
Mark Zuckerberg
Technology
Technology News

