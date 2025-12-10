Menu
11 Maoists surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli months ahead of Centre's March deadline to eradicate Naxalism

“Naxalism is nearing its end…it is just a matter of time,” Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla told DH after she accepted the surrender of the 11 Maoists at the Gadchiroli Police complex.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 06:56 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 06:56 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaoistNaxalites

