<p>Mumbai: In what was a major development aimed towards ending the menace of Naxalism by March 31 next year, as many as 11 hardcore Communist Party of India (Maoist) cadres including a close aide of top leader and commander Madvi Hidma and another wanted in 43 encounters — surrendered before the Gadchiroli police on Wednesday.</p><p>The surrendered outlaws carried a collective reward of Rs 82 lakhs on their heads. </p><p>The 11 who surrendered include two Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs) Ramesh alias Bhima alias Baju Guddi Lekami (57) and Bhima alias Situ alias Kiran Hidama Kowasi (35). </p><p>Lekami, the DVCM-Bhamragad Local Organisational Squad (LOS), had 88 offences against him in Gadchiroli including 43 encounters, eight arsons and 37 other offences. </p>.29 top Naxal commanders neutralised since 2019; only 3 districts now 'most affected' by LWE: Government.<p>Kowasi, the DVCM and Member of West Bastar Divisional Committee, had from 2010 to 2019, worked as Deputy Commander with Madvi Hidma in Battalion No. 01 of South Bastar Area.</p><p>Madvi Hidma alias Hidmalu alias Santosh, was one of India’s most wanted Maoist commanders, and his wife Madakam Raje were killed in an encounter on 18 November in the Maredumilli forest area of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>“Naxalism is nearing its end…it is just a matter of time,” Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla told DH after she accepted the surrender of the 11 Maoists at the Gadchiroli Police complex. </p><p>“This year itself, more than 100 Naxals have surrendered before Gadchiroli police,” she said and appealed to the remaining armed Maoist Cadres to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of democracy to live a life of dignity ahead.</p><p>At the formal ceremony, Additional Director General of Police (Special Operations) Dr Chhering Dorje, Deputy Inspector General (Gadchiroli Range) Ankit Goyal, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ajai Kumar Sharma and Gadchiroli district’s Superintendent of Police Neelotpal were present. </p><p>“These surrenders dealt a major blow to the Maoist movement in Gadchiroli and the entire Dandakaranya region,” said Neelotpal. </p><p>Those who surrendered include Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), three People’s Party Committee Members (PPCMs), two Area Committee Members (ACMs) and four party members. </p><p>“Thanks to the effective implementation of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, a total of 783 active Maoists till date have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police,” said Neelotpal. </p><p>The other nine, who surrendered include Poriye alias Lucky Adama Gota (41), PPCM / Section Commander, PLGA Battalion No. 01, Ratan alias Sanna Masu Oyam (32), PPCM Company No. 07, Kamala alias Rago Iriya Veladi (30), PPCM Company No. 07, Poriye alias Kumari Bhima Veladi (30), ACM – Kanha Bhoramdev LOS, MMC Zone, Ramaji alias Mura Lachhu Pungati (35), ACM, Kutul Area Committee, Sonu Podiyam alias Ajay Sanu Kato (20), Member, Platoon No. 02 of Company No. 01, Prakash alias Pandu Kundra Pungati (32), Member, Platoon No. 32, Sita alias Jaini Tonde Pallo (22), Member, Platoon No. 32, and Sainath Shankar Made (23), Member, AOB (Andhra-Orissa Border). </p>.Surrender of Naxals: Don’t lower guard in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis tells security forces.<p>On 15 October, 2025, CPI (Maoist) Politburo member and part of Central Military Commission, Malloujula Venugopal Rao alias Sonu aka Bhupathi, who called the shots along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra-Telangana Red Corridor has surrendered before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier, on 1 January, 2025 Bhupathi’s wife Vimala Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, had surrendered before Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister and Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli district. </p><p>Those who surrendered include four women.</p><p>During the surrender, four firearms were handed over to the police by the outlaws. </p><p><strong>Bhima involved in 43 encounters</strong> </p><p>Ramesh alias Bhima alias Baju Guddi Lekami (57) has been part of the Naxal movement for several decades and involved in 43 encounters. The surrender of Bhima, a DVCM, is a major blow to the Naxalite movement. “A total of 88 crimes have been registered against him in Gadchiroli, including 43 encounters, 8 arsons and 37 other offences. Details of crimes against him in other States are being verified,” Gadchiroli police officials said. </p><p>From 2004 to 2005, worked as President of Edasgondi Gaon Panchaya Jantana Sarkar and subsequently recruited as member of Gatta Local Organising Squad (LOS) in 2005 and worked until 2007. He was promoted to ACM and worked in Gatta LOS until 2010 and then transferred to Bhamragad LOS where he worked until 2019. He was promoted to DVCM in 2019 and worked until 2020. Thereafter he was in-charge of Perimili LOS in 2020 and worked until 2021. Then he was transferred to Bhamragad LOS in 2021 and worked as DVCM till date.</p><p>Situ has been working since 1998, was Hidma’s associate </p><p>Bhima alias Situ alias Kiran Hidama Kowasi, DVCM / Member of West Bastar Divisional Committee, has been part of the Naxal organisation since 1998. He was recruited as a member of Jagargunda LOS in 1998 and worked until 2001. After working in Bastar as Commander, he was transferred to Andhra-Orissa Border (AOB) in 2007 and worked as Commander of Regional No. 01 until 2010. From 2010 to 2019, worked as Deputy Commander with Commander Madvi Hidama in Battalion No. 01 of South Bastar Area. In 2019, transferred to the West Bastar Division Committee. After that he served as Deputy Commander of Battalion Party Committee and Commander of Platoon No. 2, working as DVCM till date.</p>