Meta revamps privacy policy for Instagram, Facebook, Messenger apps

Meta earlier in the year January released new simplified privacy features but was limited to a few users to seek feedback and also clear doubts around the fresh policy.

Today (May 26), Mark Zuckerberg-owned company has announced to formally roll them out to all users of --Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger-- apps around the world.

The new privacy policy notification will begin to pop up on the phone screens starting on May 27 morning in India.

It should be noted that unlike WhatsApp's revised terms and conditions (announced in January 2021), Meta is not seeking any new rights on users' private information exchanged on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger apps.



Facebook app notification with new privacy policy update. Credit: Meta



"As privacy and data protection regulations have improved around the world in recent years, we’ve explored ideas in people-centered privacy design and have worked to make our data practices more transparent. The updates we're announcing today are inspired by feedback from privacy experts, policymakers, and people who use our services. Our aim going forward is to update our Privacy Policy more frequently as we continue to learn what areas we can improve," the Meta team said.

The company says that the new policy makes privacy features easily accessible, and offers more transparent and detailed information.



New changes coming in Facebook's privacy policy. Credit: Meta



As you can see from the screenshot (above), the information is in plain English, there is colourful imagery, and is in short sentences for a better understanding of the privacy policy for all age groups from teenagers to senior citizens.



The Privacy Center user interface. Credit: Meta



The new Privacy Center will have four modules-- Security, Sharing, Collection, Use, and Ads. Each module will clearly explain how and what information is being tracked and accessed by Meta. Some of the key information tracked by the apps include user phone numbers, other people’s phone numbers stored in the contact list, profile names, profile pictures, status messages (including when a user was last online), financial transactions, diagnostic data from app logs, location, device ID, and more.

The company reiterates that it uses the aforementioned private data to improve user experience such as personalized services such as recommended content, targeted ads, and suggested connections on its social media apps.

However, the new Privacy Policy doesn't cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids, or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account, which have their own privacy policies.

