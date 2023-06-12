Microsoft Bing gets Voice Chat on Windows PCs

Since early February, Microsoft has rolled out a series of ChatGPT-powered services covering the Bing search engine, Edge browser, Microsoft 365's Office suite of productivity tools such as Word, PowerPoint, and more.

Now, Microsoft has introduced a voice-based chat-cum-search feature on Windows PCs. Users have to just tap on the microphone icon in the chat bar and ask questions.

It should be noted that users have to grant permission for the computer to allow AI chatbot access to the microphone to take voice input.

For now, Bing voice search currently supports five languages – Japanese, French, German, Mandarin, and English. It plans to add more languages including Hind in the near future.



Microsoft Bing gets a Voice chat option on the desktop (screengrab)



In addition to voice search, the AI-powered chatbot now supports the ability to answer queries in its own digital voice.

Users have to press on the microphone icon that resides on the text field where he/she has to ask Bing questions. You can ask it to answer in either audio mode or text format.

The move comes just days after Microsoft announced to kill Cortana digital assistant on Windows PCs later this year. The Redmond-based company is expected to integrate almost all of its services with generative AI to deliver a better user experience.

While Google has just begun offering Bard to the public, Microsoft is far ahead in the race for AI domination. It has already shown good success with the Bing search engine on Edge browsers and Microsoft 365 services. More services will be integrated with ChatGPT-powered Copilot feature in the near future.

