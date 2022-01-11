Microsoft Surface Pro X launched in India

Microsoft on Tuesday (January 11) launched the company’s premium Microsoft Surface Pro X tablet series in India.

The company is bringing the Wi-Fi-only models. They feature a 13-inch PixelSense (2880x1920p) display with a pixel density of 267 pixels per inch, 8GB/16 GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 128/256/512GB (SSD), and the device can last up to 15 hours of normal usage.

The comes with custom-built Microsoft-Qualcomm SQ silicon series. The company is offering two SQ 1 with Adreno 685 GPU and SQ 2 with Adreno 690 GPU processor options.

They run Windows 11 OS and come with Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial. They also feature firmware TPM chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing), 5MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video, 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video, Dual far-field Studio Mics, and 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio sound.



The Surface Pro X tablet series. Credit: Microsoft



Depending on the configurations, its price ranges between Rs 93,999 and Rs 1,50,999, respectively.

For the Platinum consumer model series with SQ1/8GB RAM/128GB storage, it costs Rs 93,999. Other Platinum enterprise models— SQ1/8GB RAM/128 storage , SQ1/8GB RAM/256GB storage, SQ2/16GB RAM/256GB storage, SQ2/16GB RAM/512GB storage— cost Rs 94, 599, Rs 113,299, Rs 1,31,799 and Rs 1,50,499, respectively.

