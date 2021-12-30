Microsoft to bring dedicated 'Games' panel to Edge browser

Microsoft Edge made its debut in 2015 and was much superior to Internet Explorer, which was long mocked for its slow search response. In early 2020, Microsoft rebuilt the Edge with Chromium browser engine and now, it is one of the best browsers in the market.

However, Google Chrome continues to be the popular choice among consumers. Some of the reasons are simple user interface, value-added features such as fun T-Rex dinosaur game and more.

Now, Microsoft is also planning to bring a dedicated 'Games' panel' to the Edge browser. It has already started testing.

Microsoft has excelled well in the gaming industry largely due to the popularity of Xbox consoles and multi-role games. So, it is on expected lines that the Redmond-based company to offer games on its proprietary browser.

Microsoft is testing it already. A tipster on Reddit has posted a screenshot showing the 'Games' toggle button on the Edge browser. Users will be able to find it-- Settings menu -> Appearance -> Games.



Games panel on Microsoft Edge (screen-grab). Credit: Reddit



As shown in the screen-grab, Microsoft will be offering Chess, Merge Fruit, Microsoft Solitaire, Microsoft Sudoku, Microsoft Jewel, and others. Users will be able to find various gaming categories including Arcade, Boards, Cards, Microsoft Classics, Puzzle, and Sports.

With these initiatives, Microsoft hopes to attract more people to try the Edge browser.

