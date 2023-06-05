Microsoft to replace Cortana digital assistant with ChatGPT Copilot in Windows PCs

Almost a decade ago, Microsoft introduced Cortana, inspired by the popular Halo video game's virtual assistant. Back then, it was Microsoft's answer to Apple's Siri.

It had a really good reception and the Redmond-based company expanded its availability on Android and iOS too. However, the patronage among users didn't last long. Over time, Cortana has lost sheen compared to the competitors such as Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon's Alexa.

Due to a lack of appeal from consumers, Microsoft has been slowly shifting focus away from Cortana and it started with the removal of Cortana mobile apps from Google Play and Apple App Store in 2020 and all other third-party product (smart speaker) related support in 2021.

Now, the company has announced to kill Cortana on PCs with Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year.

"Starting in late 2023, we will no longer support Cortana in Windows as a standalone app. However, you can still access powerful productivity features in Windows and Edge, which have increased AI capabilities," the company said.

When the Cortana app will be taken off, users will still be able to use voice to perform tasks such as setting reminders for an appointment or marking things in the calendar and other stuff on the PC.

And, Cortana will continue to be accessible on Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms. We expect Cortana to completely take off on all platforms in the near future.

The move comes just a couple of weeks after Microsoft announced to bring ChatGTP-powered Copilot feature for Windows PC.

Already, Microsoft has found great traction with generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Edge browser, Bing search engine, and apps such as productive tools--Word Doc, PowerPoint, and more part of Microsoft 365 services.

Now, the Windows Copilot feature will do great in helping users get the best out of Windows PC. It will be able to understand complex questions and deliver accurate responses to the query. For instance, you can ask it to offer an itinerary for a weekend family trip to a particular location, and Windows Copilot will be able to offer details such as flight/train tickets and the list of best accommodation options and places to visit in that particular holiday spot.

The Windows Copilot will be available for testing in select regions starting this month and will be rolled out to the public later this year.

Windows Copilot demo video:

