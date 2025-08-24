Menu
Former CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh appointed deputy NSA

According to officials, Singh will be in charge of internal affairs of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, and Naxal and Northeastern insurgency, as the deputy NSA.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 09:10 IST
Published 24 August 2025, 09:10 IST
