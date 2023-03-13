Microsoft to showcase new powerful Bing with ChatGPT 4 this week

The new lively copilot feature on Microsoft Bing that lets users interact with OpenAI's ChatGPT, has taken the information search experience to a whole new level. Yes, lately, it has faltered a bit with weird responses, but it has largely gained positive responses from around the world.

Now, in a bid to widen the gap from Google, Microsoft is planning to shift gears with new ChatGPT 4.0 later this week on March 19.

Holger Kenn, Director of Business Strategy at Microsoft Germany, in an interaction with local media Heise at 'AI in Focus – Digital Kickoff' event, revealed the new Artificial intelligence (AI) generative bot ChatGPT 4.0 will be able to deliver a completely different possibility

The new-gen chatbot will generate multimodal content such as videos, images, and music to just text inputs.

Also, the company also noted that ChatGPT 4.0 can also help customer call centers record and transcribe interactions between clients and executives with ease for quality control.

With ChatGPT 4.0 capable of generating images and videos, it can be a boon for artists and even lone or short stuff vloggers and social media influencers to produce quality content.

But, we have to see what Microsoft and OpenAI have in store for users.

Besides AI chatbot Bard, Google is working on 20 plus similar generative AI bots. And, it has plans to showcase some including 'Shopping Try-on' for YouTube (to help users try on new clothes), Maya: (3D image generator), a video summarization tool, a Pixel exclusive wallpaper generator, an AI tool for enterprise customers to developer their own ChatGPT-like bot, Colab + Android Studio (to help software programmers to detect and fix bugs) and more at the upcoming I/O 2023 developers conclave later this year on May 10.

