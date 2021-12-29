Microsoft working on tri-fold smartphone, hints patent document

After failing to find ground with proprietary Windows phones, Microsoft partnered with Google to offer Android-based Surface Duo with two screens. The two iterations haven't garnered a good response from consumers as much as the Surface PCs get.

Now, Microsoft is reportedly working on an advanced smartphone with a flexible display with a tri-fold design, showing the patent document available on United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

It also has a sketch of Microsoft's prototype tri-fold phone. It has a separate display on the cover panel and a wide display inside that folds with the help of two hinges holding three panels.



Microsoft tri-fold prototype. Credit: USPTO



There are no additional details such as display size, processor, or other features as such. But, the phone looks promising given how the wider screen improves the viewing experience.

But, it remains to see how Microsoft will be able to devise a mechanism or offer an additional layer of shield to protect the fragile display panels from accidental falls.

Also, it will be great Microsoft engineers put a little more work into optimising the Android OS to work seamlessly on multiple displays. The Surface Duo series faces this dilemma and is one of the primary reasons for people not showing interest in buying it.

