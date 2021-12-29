Microsoft working on tri-fold smartphone, hints patent

Microsoft working on tri-fold smartphone, hints patent document

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 29 2021, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 12:18 ist

After failing to find ground with proprietary Windows phones, Microsoft partnered with Google to offer Android-based Surface Duo with two screens. The two iterations haven't garnered a good response from consumers as much as the Surface PCs get.

Now, Microsoft is reportedly working on an advanced smartphone with a flexible display with a tri-fold design, showing the patent document available on United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

It also has a sketch of Microsoft's prototype tri-fold phone. It has a separate display on the cover panel and a wide display inside that folds with the help of two hinges holding three panels.


Microsoft tri-fold prototype. Credit: USPTO

There are no additional details such as display size, processor, or other features as such. But, the phone looks promising given how the wider screen improves the viewing experience.

But, it remains to see how Microsoft will be able to devise a mechanism or offer an additional layer of shield to protect the fragile display panels from accidental falls.

Also, it will be great Microsoft engineers put a little more work into optimising the Android OS to work seamlessly on multiple displays. The Surface Duo series faces this dilemma and is one of the primary reasons for people not showing interest in buying it.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
Microsoft
Surface Duo
smartphone

What's Brewing

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Bengaluru goes quiet at 10 pm as night curfew begins

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

DH Toon | Send Tejasvi notice for withdrawing statement

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

 