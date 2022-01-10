Motorola Moto G71 5G with Snapdragon 695 silicon launched in India

Motorola on Monday (January 10) launched the new mid-range Moto G71 5G in India.

It sports a 6.43-inch full HD+(1080 x 2400p) AMOLED display and offers up to a peak brightness of 700 nits. Also, it sports the iconic batwing logo, which also doubles up as the fingerprint sensor on the back.

Furthermore, the device comes with an IP52 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water spillage. It also features dual SIM slots along with dedicated space for the microSD card.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octane-core silicon, which can clock up to 2.2GHz CPU speed. It is backed by the Adreno 619L graphics engine, Android 11 OS, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W turbocharger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module— main 50MP(f/1.8) backed by 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.2).

It also supports more than 12 5G bands and whenever the infrastructure gets ready, consumers will be able to make full use of the super-fast internet speed.

Motorola Moto G71 5G comes in Neptune Green and Arctic Blue for Rs 18,999.

Motorola Moto G71 5G vs competition

It competes with the popular Redmi Note 10 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M32 5G, and Realme 8s 5G, among others.