Multiple vulnerabilities detected on billions of Android phones

With over three billion active user base, Android is the world's largest mobile ecosystem, but this also attracts bad actors to prey on naive users. While the device owners are advised to exercise caution while on the internet, it is also the duty of Google and even the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure a safe environment and create robust security for early detection and prevention of cyber threats.

However, due to oversight, several vulnerabilities within the Android and hardware go unnoticed. Now, in the latest instance, the state-run Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has warned that phones with Android 13, 12, 11, and 10 have multiple security loopholes (58 to be precise) and if not fixed soon, they could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges and can cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system.

The flaws are said to be found in Android's Framework, System, Google Play system updates, Kernel, Kernel components, Kernel LTS (Long Term Support), and components made by MediaTek, Unisoc, and Qualcomm.

Specific details of the vulnerabilities have been kept under wraps as they may aid hackers in misusing them to target potential victims.

Actually, Google earlier in the month did acknowledge the aforementioned issues. And, it has rolled out the January 2023 firmware update along with the security patch. But, for now, it is available only for Pixel phones.

Unfortunately, other billions of Android phones with chipsets made by Unisoc, MediaTek, and Qualcomm, are yet to get this update as OEMs are yet to release their custom Android version update to the respective products.

As of now, Samsung is the only OEM other than Google to have rolled out the January 2023 update to its premium Galaxy S22.

Android device owners are advised to keep an eye out for the January security notification and whenever it comes, update to the latest version to protect themselves from cyber threats.

