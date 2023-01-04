Google brings January 2023 update with bug fixes, security patches to Pixel phones

Keeping true to its words of delivering timely monthly updates, Google has begun rolling out January 2023 update to Pixel phones.

In the latest update, it is bringing support for Spatial Audio to Pixel 6, 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and 7 Pro and accessories.

Also, it will improve the biometric fingerprint recognition capability and ensure response faster on Pixel 6a and 7.

Some of the bug fixes include faster seamless pairing and reconnection with Bluetooth LE (Low Energy)-based devices and accessories,

Also, it resolves the issue of audio not playing at random times when connected to earphones.

It fixes the issue of distortion/corruption of captured photos when zoomed-in on the screen of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Another annoying bug, which used to make Pixel 7 (& 7 Pro)'s display unresponsive to touch and not waking, will be resolved with this update.

Some Pixel 7 (& 7 Pro) phone owners had complained of the device's display used to show in landscape layout when it was held in portrait mode. This has been fixed in the latest January update.



Google Pixel 7 Pro gets Pixel January 2023 update. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It also comes with security patches, but the details have been kept under wraps. Most often than not, the device users ignore upgrading to the latest software. So, if the company reveals vulnerabilities and bad actors may use it to target devices before the owners can update them.

Here's how to install the latest Pixel January 2023 update on your Pixel phones:

Go to Settings >> System >> System Update >> tap update

In a related development, Google has delayed the 5G support update to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro by a few months in India. The company was supposed to bring 5G update in December 2022, but it has now been pushed to Q1 2023.

The delay is understandable, as Google wants to ensure the Pixel 7 series is able to deliver full-day battery life even with 5G on.

