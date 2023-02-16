New generative AI YouChat bot takes on Google Bard, OpenAI ChatGPT

Soon after OpenAI introduced ChatGPT to the public in late November 2022, another San Francisco-based startup You.com too launched its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) conversational bot YouChat, but could not traction like the former.

But, as ChatGPT-based Bing and Google Bard, face flak for churning inaccuracy-riddled search results, You.com have announced a new version of the chatbot YouChat 2.0 that offers more dynamic, reliable solutions to long complex queries.

The company says YouChat 2.0 combines its C-A-L, a large language model that blends critical data from apps, web links, and citations-- to deliver real-time results in multiple rich-media contents in terms of charts, images, videos, tables, graphs, text, and code.

With YouChat, users can ask simple questions on what is the latest phone from Samsung and follow up with what's stock price of the company, it will churn out a visually appealing graphics chart.

The company is also offering YouImagine — AI Image Generator with YouChat. It can conjure up images with just text.

Also, users can even ask YouChat to write software codes in different computer languages too.

Currently, YouChat is supported by 150 applications including Reddit, Finance, Crypto, What to Watch, Wikipedia, Recipes, YouImagine — AI Image Generator, LinkedIn, StackOverflow, GeeksforGeeks, W3Schools, and MDN.

These are early days, no matter what the companies claim, many believe AI-based generative language chatbots are still evolving and need more training in terms of delivering correct information.

