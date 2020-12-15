Nokia 5.4 Android One with quad-camera makes global debut

After the launch of the budget Nokia 2.4, HMD Global on Tuesday (December 15) unveiled the a mid-range Android One phone Nokia 5.4.

The new Nokia 5.4 flaunts a visually appealing textured design on the back and also, it is said to be highly durable built to last longer and is capable of withstanding the weight of the 10-year old child.

On the front, it features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720 x 1520p) 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness.

Inside, it houses an 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core (2GHz Kryo 260 x 4 + 1.8GHz Kryo 260 x 4) processor backed by Adreno 610 GPU, Android 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charger in the box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it packs a quad-camera module-- main 48MP + wide-angle 5MP sensor + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP for macro with LED flash and promises zero shutter lag and high-resolution video recording at 60 frames per second. On the front, it features 16MP snapper.

As the Nokia 5.4 is a part of the Android One programme, it is scheduled to get Android 11 in early 2021 and also guaranteed to get Android 12 in addition to three years of security software support.

New Nokia 5.4 will be offered in two colours-- polar night and dusk-- and comes in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage-- with price starting at €189 (approx. Rs 16,929). It will be initially available in the UK and Europe by the end of December and will soon be released in global regions including India in early 2021.

