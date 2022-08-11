Now, make content hands-free on Instagram, FB with Samsung Flip phones

Tech giant Meta had announced that it is introducing a new way to make content hands-free on Instagram and Facebook with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, as well as other Samsung Flip phones.
With FlexCam on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, users can fold the phone and place it on a surface freestanding to record hand-free videos. Now they can create Stories and Reels without a stand or tripod.
"We will continue to evolve our products so that they are easy to use, whether you are creating content or connecting with others," the company said in a blogpost.
Using Instagram and Facebook with FlexCam makes it easier to record dances, how-to's, and favourite moments from afar, while on the go.
The company said users can also make video calls hands-free with Messenger and WhatsApp with FlexCam.
Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant is testing a new live-streaming platform for influencers called "Super".
The new platform allows influencers to host live streams, earn revenue and engage with viewers. It has reportedly paid influencers between $200 and $3,000 to use the platform for 30 minutes.
