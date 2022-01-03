OnePlus 9RT coming to India on this date

The long wait for the OnePlus 9RT will soon be over in India, as the company officially confirmed the product launch.

OnePlus India tweeted that the company is hosting the OnePlus Launch Event Winter Edition on January 14 and also showed the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 series.

Also, the company has invited interested consumers and fans to participate in the Labs Programme, which offers review units to select a few lucky applicants to test the device and offer feedback to OnePlus. It opened the dedicated page especially for India to submit the details (here).

OnePlus 9RT was originally unveiled first in China in October 2021. The upcoming model will have the same hardware, but there will be a change in software.

Instead of HydrogenOS we in the Chinese variant, the global model will have Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It should be noted that this will be the last of the OxygenOS series as the company's software division is merged with the Oppo team.

Going forward in 2022, all OnePlus devices will run ColorOS out-of-the-box.

Here's what is coming in the OnePlus 9RT:

As far the physical components are concerned, it sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) fluid AMOLED display with a pixel density of 397 ppi (pixels per inch), 120Hz refresh rate, offer maximum brightness of up to 1300 nits, support HDR10+ content, Dual SIM (nano + nano).

Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and the screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU paired with Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12-based OxygenOS, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features triple-camera module--50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.88 aperture, OIS) + 123-degree 16MP ultra-wide camera ( f/2.25, EIS:Electronic Image Stanilisatino) + 2MP 4cm macro camera(f/2.4) with dual LED flash. It will also support 4K video at 60fps, slow-motion 1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps.

On the front, it flaunts a 16MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4, EIS).

The wait is over. A new era begins.

OnePlus Winter Edition launch event is coming soon! Keep yourself notified: https://t.co/LGh0Tf3tXR pic.twitter.com/eZg2EqCz36 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 3, 2022

Other notable features include Type-C port, 5G connectivity, NFC (Near Field Communication), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-stereo, and Dolby Atmos audio system.

