OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus service in India

A day after the announcement of ChatGPT v4.0 and the new collaboration with Microsoft to offer generative AI-powered Microsoft 365 service, OpenAI has introduced the premium ChatGPT Plus in India.

It offers just one plan--$20(approx. Rs 1,649)/month-- in the subcontinent. With this, OpenAI promises to offer response time to customer queries and ChatGPT access even during peak times.

Furthermore, users get will get priority access to upcoming new features and improvements.

And, most importantly, ChatGPT 4.0 is now fully updated to the latest current events. Previously, the knowledge was limited to September 2021.



ChatGPT Plus subscription plan (screen-grab)



However, we had trouble opening OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus payment window. It is expected to be resolved soon.

Must read | Microsoft adds ChatGPT AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word

In a related development, Google announced a similar AI tech integration with Gmail, Docs, and other suites of apps of Workspace.

Read more | Google brings AI tech to Gmail, Docs, and more

Google's new AI tech will be able to fully draft an idea or mail and even be able to compose a summary of multiple exchanges of replies.

Users can ask the chatbot to write a leave application or a draft for a team meeting proposal and even ask it to write a new resume, and can deliver them in a few seconds.

With the smart Docs app, users simply have to type a topic he/she likes to write about, and a draft will instantly be generated in a jiffy.

Must read | Taking a shine to ChatGPT, Apple begins testing generative AI concepts

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.