Oppo to bring Pad Air Android tablet in India

After confirming the launch of the new Reno8 series, Oppo has announced that it will be bringing the company's first-ever tablet to India later this month.

Oppo is scheduled to host a hardware programme on July 18. It will see the launch of Reno8, Pad Air tablet along with Enco X series earphones.

The company has given a sneak peek at the upcoming Android tablet. It says that the Pad Air will be powered by a 6nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor with AI System Booster 2.1. This promises to offer smooth multitasking without lag even while playing 3D mobile games and also ensure the battery is efficiently used.

The OPPO Pad Air features an ultra-thin body and the company claims, it will have industry-first Sunset Dune 3D texture, and proprietary OPPO Glow feature to offer a fingerprint-proof, scratch-free cover for a smooth and durable feel.

Also, it carries the category-first TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports several new features such as Multi-Device Connection, a two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, Dual windows that let users independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and a four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience.

The OPPO Pad Air allows lets users switch from the Oppo handset’s display to its larger screen. It also supports functions such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the devices.

As far as the Enco X2 is concerned, it will come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature. It supports 45dB depth and 4000Hz width ANC. This means it can isolate and 'remove' unwanted sounds while preserving the original audio signal to bring listeners better music enjoyment.

It is also said to be a segment-first earphone to support Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and playback audio efficiently.



Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2, and Reno8 series are slated to launch in India next week. Credit: Oppo



It will also come with Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio.

The TWS earbuds also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a brand-new Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0.

Oppo Reno8 is said to come in two variants-- Reno8 and Reno8 Pro. They will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max series chipsets, respectively.

They will feature premium metal-based frames along with improved photography hardware compared to their predecessors.

