Oppo's first-ever foldable phone Find N coming next week

For the past few years, Oppo working on foldable phones and even teased some concept models too, but never made it to the stores.

Now, the company is finally ready with the commercial foldable phone and it is calling it the Oppo Find N series. The company has teased the hinge of the device with-- 'Designed for Find' engraving. The material used for the hinge looks premium steel and sturdy, it has to be, as the device will be expensive and have to last long.

"As early as April 2018, the first generation of the Find N prototype was born internally. Although a handful of other brands have already introduced foldable devices to the market, barriers such as utility, durability, and user experience continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people. So when I returned to OPPO last year, I was excited to take over this major project and guide the team to overcome the final hurdles to turn this dream into reality," said Pete Lau, CEO, Oppo

The new Oppo Find N is slated to make the global debut on December 15 during the Oppo Inno Day 2021 event in Shenzhen.

Oppo Find N: What we know so far

Already, Oppo's Find N details have surfaced online in China through Weibo. It takes inspiration from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series.

Oppo phone folds inwards and also features a cover display. It is shown to have a punch-hole camera in the middle on the front and inside, there is another selfie snapper at the top left corner.

Furthermore, the Oppo mobile is also said to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base. The main widescreen inside is said to support up to 120Hz display refresh rate and the front cover display is said to be capped at a 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo is said to have used a 32MP shooter on the front cover and the primary rear-side camera module with a 50MP sensor.

We have to wait a few days to know what processor Oppo has used in the Find N series.

