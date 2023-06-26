Over 1 lakh ChatGPT accounts hacked; India tops list: Report

In the few months since it launched, ChatGPT logged over a 100 million users who leveraged the platform to generate essays, stories, and even song lyrics.

However, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI wowed not only regular users with its varied abilities but also hackers who are reportedly exploiting the tool’s potential to scale their attacks. A new research by a cybersecurity company has now revealed that over one lakh of ChatGPT accounts have been compromised due to a malware.

A Singapore-based cybersecurity firm has claimed to have identified 101,134 stealer-infected devices with saved ChatGPT credentials, according to a report by The Times of India.

Read | Microsoft brings ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat widget to iPhones

Users' personal data that was stolen by malware are on sale on the dark web, the report added citing Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence platform.

The number of available logs containing compromised ChatGPT accounts climbed an all-time high of 26,802 in May 2023, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region saw the highest concentration of compromised ChatGPT credentials being offered for sale, accounting for 40.5 per cent between June 2022 and May 2023. Out of this, 40,999 were from the Asia-Pacific region, followed by 24,925 from Middle East and Africa, 16,951 from Europe and 12,314 from Latin America, the report said.

India topped the list with 12,632 compromised credentials, followed closely by Pakistan (9,217), Brazil (6,531), Vietnam (4,771), Egypt (4,588), United States (2,995), France (2,923), Morocco (2,647), Indonesia (2,555), and Bangladesh (2,463).

The reliance on ChatGPT has been increasing with more and more users leveraging the tool's abilities to optimise their work. The data stored on the platform has subsequently become a target for attacks against organisations and employees. In order to mitigate risks and cyberattacks, it is thus advised that users refrain from entering sensitive data on chatbots and change their passwords frequently.