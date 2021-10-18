Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event: Here's what to expect at Google hardware programme

After months of speculations, Google is all geared up to showcase the company's new generation Pixel smartphones on October 19.

Though the Pixel Fall 2021 programme is centered around the new Pixel 6, and the 6 Pro, Google has more things to share on Tuesday at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

Here's what to expect at the Google Pixel Fall event:

The top-end Pixel 6 Pro is said to feature an LTPO OLED screen with adaptive display refresh support. It will be able to dynamically switch from 10hz to 120Hz and vice versa depending on the type of tasks such as browsing on the internet and gaming.

Whereas, the standard Pixel 6 will sport a 6.4-inch OLED display. The display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Victus shield and they will come with IP68 water-and-dust certification.

Both the Pixel 6, 6 Pro will be able to offer a full day's battery life. The top-end Pro will support a 30W charger and be able to charge from zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Also, it will support 25W reverse charging as well.

Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro will sport a triple-camera module. They will have a 50MP primary wide camera on the back, which is capable of absorbing 150 per cent more light and capture the best possible low-light picture. The main camera will be backed by 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens.

The Pro model will offer standard 4x optical zoom and can extend up to 20x via Super Res Zoom. Also, Google will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera tool- Magic Eraser, which will enable users to remove any person (say goodbye to photobomber) or an object in the photo with ease.

Both the models will support the new Face Unblur feature that can restore a person's sharp image taken with a shaky hand.

And the front selfie camera will come with a 94-degree field of view, which will allow more people in a group selfie.

Another highlight feature of the Pixel 6 series is that Google has incorporated a propreitary Tensor chipset. It promises better performance and more 50 per cent faster compared to the predecessors. This will come in handy in completing tasks such as real-time language translation, perform tasks using Google Assistant without the internet connection.

Also, Google will announce official Android 12 features exclusively developed for Pixel phones.

Furthermore, the company might announce the Pixel Pass programme that ensures priority service care in terms of extended warranty on devices for hardware repair, longer Android OS support, and also access to Google services such as YouTube Premium, Device Protection plans, Google Fi plans, and more. However, it will be made available in select regions only.

Google is also expected to launch new Pixel Buds earphones. There are rumours of Google unveiling Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch, but it is unlikely to happen.

