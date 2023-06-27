Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Key features you should know

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series is now available on most of the premium phones in the market and so far, there was been almost no reports of any overheating issues, which were noticed in previous iterations. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has significantly improved the performance both in terms of day-to-day usage and also camera improvements in flagship phones such as the iQOO 11, and Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Now, the American semiconductor major is bringing next-generation Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 for budget phones. It promises faster performance, improved camera capabilities, and fast charging too.

Here are key features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2:

Performance: The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is an octa-core Kryo processor and clock peak CPU speed of up to 2.2Ghz, which is not only great to deliver smooth day-to-day performance, but also better gaming and doing heavy-duty tasks such as recording high-resolution videos with less lag-ness. It promises 10 per cent better CPU performance

Fast charging: It supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology. with this, the device will be able to charge from zero 50 per cent battery capacity in 15 minutes. This is a big upgrade for budget phones, which take more than one hour to get fully charged.

Better display performance: With Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, phone-makers can incorporate superior quality full HD+(1920x1080) display in budget phones and will be able to support for 120fps refresh rate to deliver smooth, seamless scrolling and vibrant colours on the screen.

Photography: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promises to make budget phones able to deliver better photography in terms of sharp photos, and stable videos. Also, it will support Electronic image stabilization and faster autofocus and provides blur reduction for clearer images, even with moving subjects.

And, for the first time in the Snapdragon 4-series, Multi-Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF) is built into the hardware – providing noise reduction for high-quality videos.

Devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will be able to support 108MP sensors, and slow-motion videos up to 720p HD at 120 fps (frames per second).

The new chip will also improve on-device Artificial Intelligence performance by delivering better low light for crisp, detailed images in dim environments. And, AI-enhanced background noise removal ensures users are heard clearly on calls and video during work or in a crowded environment.

Connectivity: The new chipset comes integrated with the new Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System. With this, users will be able to experience peak download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and around 900 Mbps upload.

It will support Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 for blazing-fast wireless connectivity.

Top brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo have announced to bring budget smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 in the second half of 2023.

