Realme 10 with MediaTek Helio G99 launched in India

Realme 10 comes in two colours -- clash white and rush black.

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 09 2023, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 15:31 ist

Last month, emerging player Realme introduced the Realme 10 Pro+ in India, and now the company has launched a standard Realme 10.

It features a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card), and also features a 3.5mm audio jack port.

Inside, as mentioned in the headline, it is powered by a 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.2GHz. It is backed by Arm Mali-G57 MC2, Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 OS, 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable) and a  5,000mAh battery with 33W charger in the box.

It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP B&W portrait camera(f/2.4) with LED flash and a 16MP (with OV16A1Q sensor, f/2.45) on the front.


Realme 10. Credit: Realme India

It comes in two colours-- clash white and rush black. It will be available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively on Flipkart, and Realme online store from January 15 onwards. For a limited time, the base model can be bought for as low as Rs 12,999 via ICICI debit or credit card.

Realme 10 vs competition
The new Realme 10 will be up against the Redmi Note 12, Samsung Galaxy M13 (review), and Vivo T1 (review) series among others.

Must read | Redmi Note 12 5G review: It's just good

