Realme GT 3 with 240W fast charging tech to make global debut at MWC 2023

Realme has announced, it will be attending the upcoming global technology conclave Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona (February 28 - March 2).

It is scheduled to showcase the company's first new premium smartphone of the year 2023-- Realme GT 3 on February 28.

Besides Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset, another notable aspect of the device is the super fast 240W charging capability, the same tech seen in the recently launched GT Neo 5.



Realme GT 3's launch media invitation received by DH



With this, users can power up a device with a 4,600mAh battery capacity, can power up from zero to 50 per cent in under four minutes, and reach 100 per cent mark in 10 minutes.

Reports have suggested that the upcoming GT 3 is probably a rebranded global variant of the GT Neo 5, which is already available in China.

Realme GT 3 may come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1,400nits peak brightness, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Android 13 OS, and will be available with up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4,600mAh battery.

It may also come with a triple-camera module--main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS: Optical Image Sensor) backed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (with Sony IMX355 ) and a 2MP macro sensor with LED flash on the back. And, a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video chatting.

For price details, we have to wait till the end of the month.

