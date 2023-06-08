Reliance Jio launches affordable JioTag in India

After launching affordable JioPhone, Wi-Fi routers, Reliance Jio is now expanding its product portfolio with the new JioTag.

Priced at just Rs 749 (MRP: Rs 2,199), JioTag is an affordable alternative to the popular Apple AirTags and Samsung SmartTag accessories.

The new JioTag is best used to tag house keys, vehicle keys, and even travel bags and wallets, which are prone to get lost. Keys which often get misplaced in crevices of sofa or bed can be easily located with JioTag.

Once the user pairs the JioTag with the companion phone via JioThings app, users will instantly get a notification that they have left behind the article.

If you go back to the place and don't find the item, he/she can mark it as stolen on the JioThings app. The company has set up a Jio Community find network and it will search and report back the location of the lost JioTagged article.

Also, if you misplace the companion phone, the user can double-click the JioTag to make the phone ring and help locate it easily.

The new JioTag is available on Jio's official website and is available in select regions of India.

