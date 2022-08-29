Reliance Jio working with Google on 'ultra affordable' 5G smartphone: Ambani

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 edition, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the company's Jio team is working with Google on a new 5G smartphone.

Last year, Reliance Jio launched the JioPhone 4G co-developed by Google. It comes with bare minimum hardware and runs customised Android-based Pragati OS. The USP of the phone was Google's camera app, language translation, and more.

Now, the Ambani-led company again collaborating with the search engine giant to develop an ultra-affordable 5G Android phone.

'We working with Google to develop an ultra-affordable 5G smartphone for India. And, to leverage the advantage of its capabilities of Google Cloud to offer Jio's 5G private stack, and other 5G-enabled solutions to both domestic and global users at scale," Mukesh Ambani said.

As of now, there is no official word with regard to when Reliance plans to bring the 5G JioPhone to India.

Also, the company revealed that it will be working with Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and Microsoft's Azure (cloud storage service provider), Intel, and Qualcomm to improve 5G services, Artificial Intelligence, and related technology to help small and medium-scale enterprises scale up their businesses.



Mukesh Ambani. Chairman, RIL at virtual AGM 2022 event (screen-shot).



And, Jio will work with Meta to work on innovation in immersive augmented reality technology and bring their benefits to all. " We believe India's vibrant digital ecosystem can play a critical role in shaping the metaverse and bring new possibilities in education, healthcare, and commerce," Ambani added.

Also, the company's retail arm JioMart is partnering with Meta's WhatsApp to improve the shopping experience on the latter's platform.

"Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, and CEO, Meta.

Reliance Jio is scheduled to bring 5G cellular service around the Diwali festival in late October. Also, it announced to launch new Jio AirFiber 5G broadband service.

