Body of four-year-old boy found in garbage bin of express train's toilet in Mumbai

A public relations officer of the Central Railway the cleaning staff found the body of the boy in one of the toilets of B2 coach of the express around 6 am during the sanitation process.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 12:25 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 12:25 IST
