Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 price details in India

It's been close to a week since Samsung unveiled the much-awaited new generation foldable handsets-- Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 -- along with the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds Pro. While the prices and availability details of the latter two were revealed several days ago, the company kept people in suspense about how much new premium phones would cost.

Now, South Korean consumer electronics has announced that the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 will be offered in two (128GB/256GB) and three storage ( 256GB/512GB/1TB) options, respectively in India.

First up, Galaxy Z Flip4 in coming in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB-- for Rs 89, 999 and Rs 94,999, respectively. The latter will also available in Bespoke Edition which offers glass colours and frame options on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

Regular models will come in three colours-- bora purple, graphite and pink gold.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the other hand, Galaxy Z Fold4 will cost Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and RS 1,64,999 for 12GB RAM + 512GB variant. Consumers can also buy the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 1,84,999.

It is available in three colours--beige, gray green and phantom black. Both the two new phones will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday (August 16) in India on Samsung Live store (online) and authorised retail stores.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The company is also offering pre-booking incentives too. Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will be entitled to claim the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Also, buyers can avail of Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can claim an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7,000.

Pre-book customers will also get one year of Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at just Rs 6,000. They can also opt for a No Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months.

Furthermore, customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 during Samsung Live before August 17 at midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5,199 free.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, on purchase of Galaxy Z Flip4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, they will get Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2,000 along with Wireless Charger Duo absolutely free. These Samsung Live offers can only be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Z Flip4 are refined versions of their respective predecessors. They come with a new flat design, upgraded photography hardware, a faster and more powerful processor and also most importantly, a more durable build material to last long.

