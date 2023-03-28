Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: First impression

Samsung earlier in the day (March 28) released Galaxy A54 along with the Galaxy A34 5G series in India.

Originally, the new devices made their debut on March 15 and now, they are available for purchase in India.

Samsung is offering Galaxy A34 in two variants--8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 30,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

Also, the Galaxy A54 is available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.

After reviewing the Galaxy A34 5G, I just started using the A54. Here are my initial thoughts on Samsung's premium mid-range phone.

Design and display

The new Galaxy A54 and even the A34 series take inspiration from the Galaxy S23 series. They feature a familiar circular standalone camera island-like design. They don't protrude much and this ensures the device can easily slip into the pocket with ease.

And, on the front, it features a flat display panel and the front camera doesn't take much space at all, and the bezels around the display are uniform offering an obstruction-free viewing experience.

However, unlike the Galaxy A34, which features a plastic-based back panel, the A54 has premium glass on the rear side. It exudes a premium hand feel and also it comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it can survive not just water splashes but also can sustain drop in a water body for close to one metre depth for up to 30 minutes.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, the Galaxy A54 features Gorilla Glass 5 shield which can protect the display from scratches and a drop from waist height, unless the surface is a rough concrete slab.

It features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED full HD+ display. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures smooth browsing and a better gaming experience. Like the premium Galaxy S23 series, the mid-range phone also boasts Vision booster.

Once the sensor senses the phone is outdoors with more sunlight, the phone automatically boosts screen brightness to a maximum of 1000 nits. This ensures users have better reading experience while viewing messages or while consuming multimedia content.

Configuration

The new Galaxy A54 is powered by Exynos 1380 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options.

In the brief time, I spent with the device, it was smooth, and faced no stressing issues to complain as such. The apps loaded faster and even while operating the camera, the phone did not show any lag-ness as such. But, I still need to assess how the Galaxy A54 would perform while playing graphics-rich games.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS out-of-the-box. They are guaranteed to get four years of Android OS support (up to Android 17) and five years of security software support (up to the year 2028).



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The new device supports 11 5G bands and is compatible with 5G services offered by both Airtel and Reliance Jio in India.

Photography

Samsung Galaxy A54 houses a triple-camera module-- 50MP main camera (f/1.8, autofocus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide fixed-focus camera and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4, fixed focus) with LED flash on the back. And, it also features 32MP front camera for selfies and video chatting.

Samsung's phone takes pretty decent photos in the daylight. The pink colour flowers of the Tabebuia Avellaneda and the leaves of other trees look more vibrant compared to what my eyes perceive. I am not complaining as it is visually pleasing and really worthy to share on social media platforms.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Even the crimson red-hued selfie point ( I love Bengaluru in English) at Balekundri Circle, Bengaluru too, has come off really well.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But, I have assessed how well the Galaxy A54 perform in controlled light condition indoors and at the night. Look out for the full review next week.

