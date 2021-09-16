Samsung Galaxy F22 review: Decent mid-range phone with big battery

For the past few quarters, Samsung has steadily improved the quality standards of its phone in the mid-range (under Rs 15,000) segment with the F, A, and M series to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note series.

To an extent, the South Korean company has managed to give stiff competition during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown that witnessed pent-up demand for phones, particularly for students to attend online classes. Now, in the latest attempt, it has launched a feature-rich Galaxy F22, which comes with a big battery and good photography hardware. Does it deliver the goods? let's check it out.

Design and display

As mentioned in my first impression story, Samsung's Galaxy F22 comes with a minimalistic chocolate bar design with a flat display panel.

On the back, it features a textured rear-cover, which not only gives a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device but also exudes premium hand feel.

It sports a curved square module, which houses a quad-camera in the top left corner and below it, there is a Samsung brand engraving at the centre.

The denim black colour looks gorgeous. There is also a second colour-Denim Black.

On the front, it flaunts a 6.54-inch super AMOLED HD+ Infinity-U screen with a 90hz display refresh rate. The screen is bright and I did not face any issues while viewing the content outdoors. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the phone was able to deliver a satisfying internet browsing experience, and also some popular games on Google Play Store support this feature to offer a better gaming experience.



Samsung Galaxy F22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles up as the power button. The biometric sensor works fine in terms of recognising the finger impression and unlocking the screen.

There is also, a facial recognition-based security feature, which works through a front camera. It also does a decent job too.

Performance

Inside, the Galaxy F22 ships with 12nm clas MediaTek G80 octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) chipset backed by Android 11-based One UI 3.1 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage (expandable).

The phone performs fine in terms of day-to-day activities such as opening and switching between apps, watching videos, browsing the internet, loading and operating the camera. Even while games such as Need For Speed: No Limits, it was able to work without any discernible lag-ness as such.



Samsung Galaxy F22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The USP of the phone is the 6,000mAh cell. It was able to offer two days of battery life under normal usage and if you binge on videos or play games conneced to the internet, it will still be able to last a full day without giving any anxiety of phone dying out before reaching home.

The device comes with a 15W charger with a retail box and it also supports 25W chargers as well.



Samsung Galaxy F22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Photography



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.8, PDAF) wide sensor backed by with 8MP(f/2.2, 1/4.0-inch sensor, 1.12um pixel size) 123-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera and 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensors- -with LED flash.



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It can capture HDR photos and record full HD (1080p) videos at 30 fps(frames per second).



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The phone takes really good pictures in natural light conditions any time of the day. As you can see in the sample photos, it has managed to capture near-real colours of the subjects such as flowers in the morning. In the evening too, with an overcast sky, it was able to get good pictures.



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



At night too, it takes decent photos on par with the rival brands in its class.



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features 13MP (f/2.2, 1/3.1-inch sensor, 1.12um pixel size) snapper. It takes decent selfies in natural sunlight.



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It can also record 1080p video and this ensures clear video calling with less noise on WhatsApp or any other messenger app.



Samsung Galaxy F22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Final thoughts

Overall, the Galaxy F22 is a good value-for-money phone. I am very impressed with the battery life and the display is also good. Even, the camera takes pretty decent photos, on par with rival brands in its class.

It is a good option for parents looking for a decent mid-range phone for their children to attend online classes.

