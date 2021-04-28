Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone launched in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Wednesday (April 28) unveiled the new mid-range 5G phone Galaxy M42 in India.

The new Galaxy M42 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIm slots, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11-based One UI 3.1 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB).

It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W charger out-of-the-box. The phone promises to offer close to 36 hours of talk time, 22 hours of internet browsing, and 34 hours of video play on a single charge.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a quad-camera module--main 48MP (with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, f/1.8 ) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (123-degree field-of-view, f/2.2) + 5MP depth sensor + 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 20MP(f/2.2) snapper on the front.



The new Galaxy M42 5G launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Whenever the 5G infrastructure gets ready, the Galaxy M42 owners will be able to experience 3.7 Gbps download speed and up to 1.6 Gbps upload.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes in two colours-- Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray. It will be made available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. For a limited time, they will be available for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively Samsung.com and during Amazon’s online sale in May.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung's new M42 5G will be up against the Realme 8 5G, Motorola Moto G 5G, Realme Narzp 30 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord 5G, among others.

