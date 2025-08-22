Menu
india

Booth-wise list of 65 lakh deleted Bihar voters published on website, Election Commission tells Supreme Court

"The public notices expressly mention that aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhar card", the Election Commission told the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 04:34 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 04:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBiharElection Commission

