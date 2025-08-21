Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Netanyahu says Israel to begin Gaza ceasefire negotiations to end war, release hostages

The Israeli military maintained its pressure on Gaza City into Thursday.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 18:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 18:24 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us