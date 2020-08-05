Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 [highlights]

Samsung is slated to kick off the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event online at 7:30 pm IST. The South Korean technology major is expected to launch a plethora of devices ranging from new flagship phones to premium tablets and earbuds. DH will bring you the latest developments from Galaxy Unpacked 2020 programme.
Samsung unveiled five new devices at Galaxy Unpacked 2020
Samsung Galaxy Note20 prices start at $999.9 (for 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage) and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra (12GB RAM) will be offered in two storages 128GB and 512GB for $1,299.99 and $1,449.99, respectively. Both will go on sale in select markets from August 21 onwards.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 prices start at$649.99 and $849.99, respectively.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series will be available in41mm and 45mm options for $400 and $430, respectively, and go on sale from August 6 onwards.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live costs$169.99. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 price will be revealed in September.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 unveiled
Samsung unveils the newGalaxy Z Fold 2. It flaunts two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. The Cover Screen is 6.2-inchand the massive Main Screen is 7.6-inch. Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and will be available with the same chipset across global markets.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series unveiled
The new Galaxy Watch 3 is built with premium materials and a slimmed-down version of the popular rotating bezel.
With the Blood oxygen feature, users can measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. The new Samsung Health Monitor app on Galaxy Watch 3 offers cuff-less blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, available in markets where these features have been authorized. When a potential fall is detected, the user's location will be sent immediately to pre-designated contacts.
Running Analysis will help the user run better, improve form, and prevent injuries, while VO2 max follows the cardio progress to provide insight into oxygen consumption. For those who want to stay fit while being at home, Samsung Health provides more than 120 different home training programmes.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live announced
Both the earphones and the case are made of recycled materials. The Galaxy Buds Live boasts AKG’s sound expertise with a bigger, 12mm speaker along with a bass duct and audio sounds deep. The Galaxy Buds Live comes with three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation for open type bringing the best of both: live and spacious sound quality.
Samsung's new Galaxy devices come with Xbox game pass
Beginning September 15,Galaxy device owners will be eligible to get accessover 100 Xbox games directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series
It comes in two versions-- Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. They boast Dex feature and come with specials app including Notes for better utilisation of S Pen stylus, Xbox gaming pass (limited period) and more
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Camera
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra comes with a triple camera module-- 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (with Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 120˚, F.No (aperture): F2.2 + 108MP Wide-angle Camera (with PDAF, OIS, Pixel size: 0.8μm, FOV: 79˚, F.No (aperture): F1.8, 1/1.33" image sensor size) + 12MP Telephoto Camera (with Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 20˚, F.No (aperture): F3.0)
Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, depending on the region of sale will come with 7nm classQualcomm Snapdragon 865+ or Exynos octa-core processor.
Samsung Galaxy Note20 comes with triple camera on the back
Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra display
They come with Gorilla Glass Victus shield
