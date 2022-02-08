Samsung Galaxy Watch4 to get new features this weekend

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung, on Tuesday (February 8) announced to bring new features to the company's premium smart wearable Galaxy Watch4 later this week on February 10, a day after the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

The new update will enable the Galaxy Watch4 to offer guidance on how to improve sleeping habits. It will track the user's sleeping pattern for seven days straight and the user will be asked to attend a couple of survey sessions. Based on the answers and other health metrics recorded during the sleeping time, Samsung will offer a four to five-week coaching program that includes missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance and regular reports to support users as they work towards improving their sleep quality.

Also, the Galaxy Watch4, which comes with advanced activity tracking sensors will be able to intuitively sense that the user is sleeping and automatically turn off Samsung SmartThings enabled lights to help create better sleeping conditions.

The new update also brings body composition insights to the Health Monitor app to improve the fitness of the users.



The Galaxy Watch4 series. Credit: Samsung



Samsung in collaboration with Centr, will "offer digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth, to help users transform their health, fitness, and mindset. In addition, Galaxy Watch4 users will receive a 30-day trial for full and unrestricted access to Centr."

The company also added that the Health Monitor app, which is currently available in 43 markets globally, will be introduced in 11 more including Canada, Vietnam, and South Africa next month.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Ideal choice for Android phone users

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.