Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSS' Indresh Kumar takes U-turn after controversial 'arrogant' remark on BJP

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, who found himself in hot soup after claiming that it was the arrogance of the BJP that led to a reduction of their seats in the Lok Sabha to 241, has now tried to clarify his statement by saying that the poll results have revealed that those who had opposed Lord Ram are the ones who have been handed a loss in the parliamentary elections while the ones who had made construction of a Ram temple their primary objective have again found themselves in power.

"The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kumar has now said, as per a report by NDTV.

Kumar's initial comment came in the wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat saying that “ahankar” (arrogance) should not be seen in a true “sevak”.