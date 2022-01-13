Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A8 series in India

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday launched the new line of tablet series Galaxy Tab A8 in India.

It sports a 10.5-inch (pixel) WUXGA(2000×1200p) TFT display and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, quad stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos sound system.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class UNISOC T618 octa-core chipset, which can clock CPU speed up to 2.0GHz. It is backed by Mali G52 MP2 GPU, Android 11-based One UI OS, 3GB RAM/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 7,040mAh battery with a 15W charger in-box.

The Galaxy Tab A8 also features an 8MP camera with autofocus on the back and a 5MP sensor for video chatting on the front. It also supports SIM with 4G-LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 (Low Energy), GPS/Glonass and comes with Type-C USB 2.0 port.

The new Samsung tablet comes in three colours— grey, pink gold, and silver. It is being made available in two configurations— 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The Wi-Fi-only models cost Rs 17,999, and Rs 19,999, respectively. The LTE variants are priced — Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively.

As part of the launch programme, Samsung is offering Rs 2,000 cashback on ICICI bank cards and customers can avail of additional bonus. They can avail the Book Cover worth Rs 4,499 for just Rs 999.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.