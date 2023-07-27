Samsung reveals prices of Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5, Watch6, Tab S9 series in India

A day after the global Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, Samsung has finally revealed the prices of the newly launched foldable phones, Watch6 and Tab S9 series in India.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,09,999, respectively. The company is offering it in three colours-- Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Lavender.

Prospective buyers who pre-book the new Flip5 phone are entitled to get up to Rs 20,000 worth of benefits including a Rs 12,000 upgrade (exchange) bonus and Rs 8,000 worth bank card-based cashback deals.



On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs 1,54,999, Rs 1,64,999, and Rs 1,84,999 respectively. The company is offering the top-end 1TB model only Icy Blue, and the other two 256GB and 512GB variants in three colours-- Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black.

Prospective buyers who pre-book the new Fold5 phone are entitled to get up to Rs 23,000 worth of benefits including a Rs 5,000 upgrade (exchange) bonus and Rs 8,000 worth of bank card-based cashback deals. And, those who pre-book the 512GB model, get Rs 10,000 cash back, and this effectively brings the cost equivalent to the 256GB model.



The new Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a big display cover compared to its predecessor. Both the Flip5 and Fold5 come with a slimmer design profile and new hinge with more durability and also the devices feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon.

Whereas the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be available in two storages-- for Rs 1,08,999 (256GB, Wi-Fi only), Rs 1,22,999 (256GB, 5G), Rs 1,19,999 (512GB, Wi-Fi) and Rs 1,33,999 (512GB,5G) respectively. The company is offering the device in two colours-- Graphite and Beige.

Prospective buyers who pre-book the Tab S9 Ultra are entitled to get up to Rs 20,000 worth of benefits including Rs 8,000 upgrade (exchange) bonus and Rs 12,000 worth of bank card-based cash-back deals.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus will be available one storage-- for Rs 90,999 (256GB, Wi-Fi only) and Rs 1,04,999 (256GB, 5G), respectively. The company is offering the device in two colours-- Graphite and Beige.

Prospective buyers who pre-book the new Galaxy Tab S9 Plus phone are entitled to get up to Rs 18,000 worth of benefits including Rs 7,000 upgrade (exchange) bonus and Rs 11,000 worth of bank card-based cash-back deals.

The regular Galaxy Tab S9 will be available in two storages-- for Rs 72,999 (128GB, Wi-Fi only), Rs 85,999 (128GB, 5G), Rs 83,999 (256GB, Wi-Fi) and Rs 96,999 (256GB,5G) respectively. The company is offering the device in two colours-- Graphite and Beige.



Prospective buyers who pre-book the new Tab S9 are entitled to get up to Rs 14,000 worth of benefits including Rs 5,000 upgrade (exchange) bonus and Rs 9,000 worth of bank card-based cash-back deals.

The interesting thing about the new Galaxy Tab S9 series is that they are one of the first to boast an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes and also drop in the water body for up to five feet (1.5 metres) for close to 30 minutes.

Also, they come with ultra-sensitive and rich bright display panel, support S Pen stylus, premium build quality and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, which promises smooth performance and long battery life.

The new Galaxy Watch6 comes in two models-- Watch6 and Watch6 Classic-- in two variants- Bluetooth(BT) only and LTE.

In total, Samsung is offering the new Watch6 in eight options.

The Watch6 is priced -- Rs 29,999 (BT, 40mm), Rs 33,999 (LTE, 40mm), Rs 32,999 (BT, 44mm) and Rs 36,999 (LTE, 44mm), respectively.

The Watch6 Classic series is priced -- Rs 36,999 (BT, 43mm), Rs 40,999 (LTE, 43mm), Rs 39,999 (BT, 47mm) and Rs 43,999 (LTE, 47mm), respectively.

Prospective buyers who pre-book any Watch6 series models are entitled to get up to Rs 14,000 worth of benefits including a Rs 4,000 upgrade (exchange) bonus and Rs 6,000 worth of bank card-based cashback deals.

The new Watch6 series boasts high durable standards and come with 5ATM + IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H military certifications.



Both the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic boast Sapphire Crystal-protected Super AMOLED panels with full-colour Always-on display support.

They both are powered by a 1.4Ghz Exynos W930 Dual-Core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, runs Google Wear OS 4.0-based One UI 5 Watch OS and promise to deliver up to 40 hours with Always On Display off and up to 30 hours with Always On Display on. They also support LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC (Near Field Communication), and GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo.

