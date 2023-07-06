Samsung sets date for Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul

Samsung earlier in the month revealed that it is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in South Korea, but didn't reveal the date.

Now, the cat is finally out of the bag. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is slated to kick off at 11:00 am UTC (4:30 pm IST) on July 26 in Seoul. It has made arrangements to stream the programme live online on the official company website.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Here's what to expect at Samsung event

It should be noted this is the first time ever, the company is conducting a prestigious event in the home city. So, fans and tech enthusiasts are expecting big upgrades in new generation foldable phones.

As per the latest reports from reliable sources, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip5 will see big changes including a larger cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip4 and the previous iterations have a small display module, which was only useful for call and message notifications and was really hard to get any photos captured.

The upcoming Flip5 series will be big enough to reply and take selfies with ease and even be able to type the reply to messages, without having to flip open the wide display inside.

Even the ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold5 too will have a better cover display with a thinner bezel than the predecessor.

Both devices come with more durable material for long-term usage, better camera hardware, and a more powerful processor chip to deliver smooth performance.

Going by the pattern of previous Galaxy Unpacked editions, Samsung, besides the two foldable phones, Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Tab S9 series and Watch6 series with big upgrades in terms of design and internal hardware.

