Samsung to end Galaxy Note series, shift focus on Z Fold series

Samsung, earlier the year, citing severe imbalance in semiconductor supply, abandoned the Galaxy Note21 series launch. Instead unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 with a limited number of units compared to the average production of premium phones.

But, there were rumours that Samsung has devised a new plan to unveil the Galaxy S in the first half and foldable handsets in the second half. And both the models come with S Pen support so that they can cater to niche Note series customers.

This actually played out for real this year. Both top-end premium devices launched in 2021-- Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold3- support S Pen stylus.

Since its inception in October 2011, the Galaxy Note series has been hit among the corporates and niche premium phone consumers. Despite the popularity, Samsung has decided to pull the plug on the Galaxy Note series for good.

The South Korean company has excluded the Note series in the 2022 smartphone launch roadmap, reported local daily ETNews citing reliable company insiders.

Also, it will end the production and sale of the current models' Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra in 2022.

The report noted that Samsung produced 9.7 million and 12.7 million units of the Galaxy Note series in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

As the Note series was not launched in 2021, Samsung had shipped around 3.2 million units of the Galaxy Note20 series. Now, it looks like, there won't be any for sale next year.

In 2022, Samsung has set a big target of drastically increasing the manufacturing of the Galaxy Z Fold series to 13 million, much more than the Galaxy Note series.

